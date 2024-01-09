VELVEETA launches limited-edition gold lip cuff

NEW YORK — In the market for new 'drip?' Well today is your chance!

VELVEETA has announced the launch of a limited-edition 14 Karat Gold VELVEETA Drip Lip Cuff in line with 2024 jewelry trends featuring liquified shapes and face jewelry.

“No one knows the ‘drip’ like VELVEETA – from the physical drip of our supremely creamy cheese to the confident and unapologetic drip that embodies living ‘La Dolce Velveeta,’” said Stephanie Vance, Brand Manager for VELVEETA. “As a brand that’s all about making outrageous pleasure a way of life, our new lip cuff empowers people to boldly step out with an unapologetic confidence that encourages you to live life by your own rules.”

The lip cuff, created in partnership with designer George The Jeweler, is now available at georgethejeweler.com for $77, while supplies last.

“I’ve been a fan of VELVEETA’s unexpected collaborations over the last few years, which is why I was thrilled to partner with the brand to create a statement piece that allowed fans to wear the drip for the first time,” said George Khalife, Founder and CEO of George The Jeweler. “Working closely with the VELVEETA team to create the unique design, we really wanted to capture the iconicity of the drip, fusing it with my own personal style and this year’s jewelry trends. The 14-Karat gold cuff ultimately embodies the accessible and confident luxury of both George The Jeweler and ‘La Dolce VELVEETA.’”

