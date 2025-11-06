Veterans Day 2025: Free meals, discounts & more for vets & military members

(WXYZ) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, and as we celebrate those who have served our country, many restaurants and other places are offering discounts or free meals for Veterans and military members.

Check out the list below. If you have a deal that isn't included, please email webteam@wxyz.com.

Achatz Pie

For Veterans Day, Achatz Pie Shops are offering a free slice of pie to veterans. They have locations in Livonia, Armada, Chesterfield, Troy, Bloomfield Hills, Shelby, Beverly Hills, Oxford, and Madison Heights.

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military will be able to get a special, free meal on Veterans Day.

Big Boy

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a $5 breakfast meal on Veterans Day.

BJ's Brewhouse

BJ's, a chain with locations in Livonia, Sterling Heights and Taylor, will offer veterans a complimentary Chocolate Chunk Pizookie and then a coupon for a free appetizer to be used at a later date.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans offers a special menu of seven homestyle favorites for veterans and active-duty military for free. There are locations in Dearborn, Madison Heights, Roseville, Taylor, Livonia, Romulus, Woodhaven, Chesterfield, Canton, Monroe and Ann Arbor.

Bubba's 33

Veterans can get a free lunch or a voucher for a future visit on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty military can get 10 free boneless wings and fries on Veterans Day.

Chili's

Veterans and active military members can get a free meal at all Chili's locations for dine-in.

Detroit Zoo

All veterans and active-duty military personnel, along with one guest, can get free admission and parking at the Detroit Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emagine Theatres

Emagine will be offering active duty military members and veterans a free movie of their choice at any box office. Guests must provide either a service ID card or discharge papers at the box office.

Ford's Garage

Active military members and veterans can get a free cheeseburger at Ford's Garage or a $15 coupon for an entree.

Hopcat

Veterans and active duty military can get a signature double burger and soft drink for free on Veterans Day.

IHOP

Veterans and military members can get a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake combo

Jet's Pizza

Jet's is offering active-duty military and veterans 20% off all menu-priced pizzas using the code VET25.

Little Caesars

Veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary lunch combo – which is four slices of deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Logan's Roadhouse

Logan's will have a free lunch for veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Veterans Day.

National Coney Island

Veterans and military members can get two free coneys at National Coney Island.

Outback Steakhouse

On Nov. 10 and 11, veterans can get a free three-course meal.

Red Robin

Veterans and active military can get a free Red's Big Tavern Burger on Veterans Day.

Saroki’s Crispy Chicken & Pizza Veteran’s Day Offer

Active military and veterans can get a free three-piece chicken tenders or slice of pizza at all 20+ locations in metro Detroit.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses can get a free tall coffee or iced coffee on Veterans Day.

