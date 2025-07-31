Victim dead, suspect arrested in targeted shooting at Royal Oak apartment complex

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Royal Oak on Thursday afternoon.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Residents rattled by deadly shooting in Royal Oak

According to Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex off of Crooks Road between 13 Mile Road and Normandy Road around noon on a report of a shooting. The apartment complex is near Royal Oak High School.

Moore said that officers arrived quickly and discovered one victim. They began lifesaving measures, but the victim died from their injuries.

Police officers quickly took the suspect into custody, Moore said.

“There was a man being led out of one of the apartments, hands behind his back. Two cops on either side, pushed him to the ground. He was limping," Jennifer Reed, who lives close by, said.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report from earlier in the day below:

Victim dead, suspect arrested in shooting at Royal Oak apartment complex

According to the police chief, it started as an altercation between two people in the parking lot, before the suspect pulled out the gun and started shooting. Moore said they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

"Our response time was extremely quick and he wasn’t able to get very far," Moore said. “Unfortunately, one life was lost today, but the quick actions of the police was key in keep the community safe, so I can confidently say there is no danger to the police whatsoever.”

Hear more from the police chief in the video below:

Royal Oak police chief Michael Moore speaks on deadly shooting

Several shots were fired, according to police.

“It’s sounds like from other residents that this guy’s been a problem. So, this is scary," Reed said.

Residents say the victim wasn't involved and was a building maintenance worker who was fixing a nearby door.

“I just don't understand it. I don't understand it. It’s senseless," said a resident who saw the incident from his apartment window. The resident asked to stay anonymous over concerns for his safety.

He said there was a parking lot shouting match between a resident and the resident's friend.

“They were about to fight. They were taking off shirts saying let's go,” the witness said.

See Chopper 7 video of the scene below:

Chopper video of Royal Oak shooting scene

The witness said he saw the resident go to his car, grab a fun and target someone else.

“Suspect went to his vehicle, retrieved a gun out of his back seat and just walked into the direction of where the maintenance guy was standing at the door, and just pump seven shots, maybe more into him. Then I started to see a blood trail coming back to the sidewalk,” the witness said.

The witness said the maintenance worker was innocently fixing a door, and after the initial shots, the shooter went back to reload and then returned to the door and shot again.

"While the poor victim was lying there in his blood, shot him multiple times again,” he said. “He was ready to kill that guy, and it's a big mystery on why because everybody in the building loved this guy. He was a great maintenance worker and I can't believe he’s gone.”

WXYZ

Later in the day, flowers were placed at the door where the man died. Multiple residents shared how much the maintenance worker was loved.

“He was just standing there and the guy just went right toward him with purpose and intent and just basically executed him. It was horrible,” the witness said.

The chief said investigators are not yet ready to release the identities of the victim and suspect as the victim’s relatives are still in the process of being notified.

Police said a weapon was recovered.

The chief is asking anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Royal Oak police.

