Victim from Washtenaw County homicide positively identified after nearly 40 years

(WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a cold case murder dating back nearly 40 years.

According to deputies, the body of a Jane Doe was found in the area of MacArthur Blvd. and Stamford Rd. in Superior Township back in 1985.

On Friday, deputies say that Jane Doe was positively identified as Cheryl Coates.

They say the incident is believed to have occurred between January 1984 and January 1985.

Coates was known to frequent or live in the Southfield and/or Detroit area.

The sheriff's office is seeking any information regarding the circumstances of her death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Detective Roberts (robertsb@washtenaw.org) or the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 734-973-7711