VIDEO: 20-foot-tall General Motors sign installed on new HQ at Hudson's Detroit building

(WXYZ) — Overnight, crews installed the General Motors sign high onto the all-new Hudson's Detroit building in Downtown Detroit.

It comes one day after we got a look inside the all-new building, which is ready for workers from GM and other companies who will be headquartered there.

Our crews were on scene early Friday morning when crews brought the sign up, taking just about three minutes.

The sign is 20 feet tall and 20 feet wide, and weighs about 3,000 pounds, we're told.

While the sign is up, the lights still aren't on. It's expected to be lit up sometime after 10 a.m. Friday.

We don't have an official date for when GM will be moving to the Hudson's Detroit building, but it's expected to be sometime next year.

