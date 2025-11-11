Video: Alleged drunken driver crashes through Ulta Beauty store windows in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 26-year-old Warren woman crashed her car through the windows of an Ulta Beauty store on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak early Sunday morning after fleeing from a traffic stop, according to police.

Katrina Patterson was arrested and charged with several felonies, including malicious destruction of a building, following the incident that occurred just after 12:30 a.m.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Alleged drunken driver crashes through Ulta Beauty store windows in Royal Oak

Police video shows Patterson's car ramming through the cosmetic store's windows. Once inside the building, Patterson attempted to escape again by backing up and hitting a police car before driving deeper into the store, causing additional damage.

"She just crashed into Ulta, crashed into Ulta," an officer said as frantic police communications captured the moment of impact.

The incident began as a routine traffic stop in a nearby neighborhood before Patterson fled from officers. Police say she was intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

Community member Beth Armstrong watched the police video and expressed shock at the incident.

"I mean, it's just wild. I don't know the story, what was happening, but it's crazy," Armstrong said.

Watch dash camera video clips of the incident below:

Videos: Dashcam of suspected drunken driver crashing into Ulta Beauty store during chase

Armstrong recalled her own experience being hit by an impaired driver about five years ago while pulling into the children's hospital where she worked.

"I was pulling into the children's hospital actually that I worked at and was side swiped by somebody and she seemed to drive away but also kept stopping and going, hit me again, and then turned into another one of the hospital parking lots and hit a sidewalk and there were people walking to and from work," Armstrong said.

"I just wish people paid more attention to one another, like be more mindful of your neighbor whether you know them or not and don't put someone else's life at risk for a good time or to numb some feelings," Armstrong said.

Patterson's bond is set at $50,000. The exact amount of damage caused both inside and outside the Ulta store remains unknown. The popular beauty store is currently boarded up with no timeline for reopening.

