(WXYZ) — Belle Isle posted Friday that they are temporarily closing the giant slide due to speed issues.

Chopper video on Friday showed a few wild rides on the slide. Today was the first day it was reopened to the public.

Belle Isle says they are making adjustments to help with the speed.

“Hopefully after our small adjustment we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment,” read the statement.