VIDEO: Bob Jo's Frozen Custard is a Downriver icon celebrating 77 years

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the city of Wyandotte, Bob Jo's Frozen Custard Stand marks the unofficial beginning and end of the warm weather season.

Watch our report from 2022 below

VIDEO: Bob Jo's Frozen Custard is a Downriver icon celebrating 75 years

You can't get closer to the taste of summer than a frozen custard from Bob-Jo's, according to the Downriver faithful.

Bob-Jo's has been open for 77 years.

It was founded in 1947. The building was moved just down the street in 1955.

"Generations of people. I mean, I'm not really sure how you would describe a generation but people come in from Florida and Arizona after they've been there for the winter. This is the first place they come," said co-owner Rob McGregor.

Photojournalist John Ciolino takes you inside the spot that means so much for so many people.

Watch his story in the video player above.

Editor's note: This story originally aired in 2022. We have re-published it as Bob-Jo's opened for its 77th season on April 12, 2024.