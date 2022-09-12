Video captures 2 home invasions targeting same family in Inkster; police searching for suspects

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inkster police are sending out a warning to all tonight. Violent thieves pretended to work for DTE to gain access to the home of an 84-year-old woman and her disabled daughter.

Both of them are speaking out asking for your help identifying the thieves caught on camera. This comes as Inkster police share they don’t think this is an isolated incident.

The 84-year-old was standing in her backyard with her disabled daughter when a man approached claiming he worked with the utility company and needed to talk to her about a gas meter.

Surveillance video recorded August 8 shows him approach, but Nancy Lee said she quickly realized he was not who he said he was. She said she didn't want to leave her 59-year-old daughter who has disabilities.

Home invasions captured on camera in Inkster

"That is my daughter. No man is going to touch her," said Nancy.

While they are in the backyard, Inkster police say surveillance video captured three to four people go inside her home. You can see the front of of their dark Ford vehicle in the shot.

Inkster police say they stole 59-year-old Stacey Rusk’s life savings of $5,000.

"What right does any man have stealing it from her," said Nancy.

The story might have ended there, but then they came right back on September 6. This time, they came in a white vehicle claiming to work for DTE, and then they forced their way into the house violently.

"Hold me real tight to get my cell phone away from my hand," said Stacey. She said she told them there was no money there anymore and showed us her 6-day-old bruise.

To protect yourself from fake utility workers, police say be suspicious if you didn’t request service, ask for ID and call the utility to confirm.

If you recognize these suspects, Inkster police want to hear from you.

Inkster police Inkster home invasions, suspects



"And anybody else might be having the same run-ins with these guys ... maybe in other cities, get with us — we can work together to figure out who they are," said Detective Sergeant Shawn Vargo with Inkster police.

"We don’t need people like this doing this to senior people and disabled people," said Nancy.

Nancy said she is scared in her home.

She added, "All I can say is thank god we are safe and thank god for people that care."