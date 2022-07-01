Video captures suspect opening fire on Detroit house

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dramatic video captured a man opening fire on a house in the 15300 block of Ferguson on Thursday.

Detroit Police say the suspect started firing at the home around 11:15 a.m. and then returned to the home to fire more shots around 2:28 p.m.

According to police, the victim then exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the victim was shot in the finger.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

The suspect has since been taken into custody according to a tweet from the Detroit Police.

"Thank you, #OneDetroit for your tips in this case," the department tweeted.

Attached to the tweet is a video of the suspect being detained.