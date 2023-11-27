VIDEO: Car crashes into The Fillmore in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a car crashed into The Fillmore Detroit theatre along Woodward Ave. in Downtown Detroit overnight.

The car hit the actual box office and it appears it pushed the box office into the actual lobby of the theatre.

We did see theatre officials come by and inspect the area and look at the damage. We're hoping to have more information from them later.

Police tell us the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and a car going northbound on Woodward went into the southbound lanes and then crashed into the theatre.

Witnesses tell us someone was also taken to the hospital, but police aren't releasing more information at this time.

