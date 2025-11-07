Video: Cargo ship stuck in Detroit River near Renaissance Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A freighter has run aground in the Detroit River on Friday.

The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a Canadian cargo ship that's 740 feet, is stuck near the Renaissance Center.

Watch drone video of the ship below:

Drone video shows freighter stuck in Detroit River

According to tracking records, the ship was headed to Quebec City.

"There have been no reports of injuries, pollution or impact to the marine transportation system," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Coast Guard said there was low visibility Friday night. There are plans to assess re-floating the ship Saturday morning.