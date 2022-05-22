VIDEO: Chopper 7 flies over cleanup from Gaylord tornado on Sunday

Michigan State Police said there are no persons unaccounted for after the tornado in Gaylord on Friday.

Also, Consumers Energy saiid that power has been fully restored to the city. On Sunday morning, power had been restored to 99% of the community.

Two people died and 44 others were injured when an EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord in Northern Michigan on Friday afternoon.

It devastated the small town and left major damage across the area, flipping cars, destroying buildings and much more.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m. Friday and was on the ground for 20 minutes. It had estimated maximum winds of 150 mph around the City of Gaylord. It continued northeast before lifting about 1 mile northeast of Sparr.

MSP said Otsego County residents with damage related to the tornado can report damage to the following link: arcg.is/10ab1j. Or, if you are without internet access, you can call 211.

