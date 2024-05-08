VIDEO: Chopper 7 shows scenes of destruction near Portage after severe storms

(AP MODIFIED) — A community is reeling after tornadoes and severe storms ripped through west Michigan Tuesday evening.

Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Michigan as severe storms barreled through the central U.S. early Wednesday, killing one man in Tennessee when a tree toppled onto a vehicle he was in.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nathan Jeruzal said the tornadoes in Michigan touched down one each in Kalamazoo, Cass and Branch counties — all in the southwestern part of the state.

Kalamazoo County's Portage area was hard hit as a FedEx facility was ripped apart and more than a dozen mobile homes were destroyed.

In Portage, Michigan, about 50 people temporarily were trapped inside a damaged FedEx facility because of downed power lines. More than a dozen homes were destroyed in a mobile home park in adjacent Pavilion Township and 16 people were injured, said Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.

“We found homes in the roadway,” Fuller said late Tuesday. “We found homes in neighbors’ homes. We found large trees in homes.”

Power was knocked out to more than 20,000 people.

“We’re looking at homes throughout this community that are totally gone, they’ve been demolished,” Fuller said in the light of day at Pavilion Estates mobile home park.

A home where seven people were living “is totally on its top,” he said. “They were able to self-rescue and get somewhere safe and came back today.”

Samantha Smith clutched a box Wednesday afternoon as she stepped from her mother’s partially wrecked home in Michigan's Pavilion Township. Inside the box were her grandmother’s ashes. Being able to recover the most cherished of items offered Smith a rare moment of relief amid the storm’s devastation.

“Finding this box is the best thing that’s happened to me these past 24 hours,” she said. “The main thing we were all worried about was my grandma’s ashes.”

Her parents and brother were injured during the storm. Her brother suffered a broken pelvis and broken back, but he and other victims all survived, Smith added.

“I have thanked God probably a billion times since this happened yesterday,” she said. “My kids are healthy and good. We just gotta make back up what we lost.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for four counties.