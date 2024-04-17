VIDEO: College mascots attend Michigan House committee hearing on Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Several mascots from colleges were in the gallery on Wednesday during a hearing from the Michigan House Appropriations Committee.

The committee met for a presentation of the Michigan Tuition Grant and Michigan Achievement Scholarship, which are funded in the budget.

Watch the video below showing the mascots in the audience

College mascots attend Michigan House committee hearing on Wednesday

"I just want to make a point to say hello to all of the furry people that are in our audience today. It's really great to see all of you," Rep. Angela Witwer, the chair of the committee, said as she opened it.

According to the state, the Michigan Tuition Grant is available to "undergraduate Michigan residents with financial need who plan to attend or are attending a Michigan degree-granting, non-profit independent college."

The Michigan Achievement Scholarships are "designed to help recent graduates from high schools in Michigan receive funds for continuing education."

"I know Rep. Steckloff and her higher education subcommittee have worked hard these last couple of months meeting with stakeholders and developing a solid budget recommendation," Witwer added. "As committee will soon take up that subcommittee budget, as early as next week, now is a good time to hear why maintaining these programs can help us reach our goal of increasing the number of adults with a certificate or college degree to 60% by 2030."