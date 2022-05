(WXYZ) — It was a little like National Geographic this morning along the Detroit Riverfront, when our photographer caught two coyotes eyeing a group of pheasants.

Around 6 a.m. near Atwater and Rivard, just south of Lafayette Park, our photographer Mike Krotche caught the two coyotes behind a fenced in area near the Riverfront. Eventually they got out and were looking toward a couple of pheasants.

You have to see the crazy video above.