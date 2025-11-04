Fire officials say Howell barn contained over 1,500 gallons of combustible fuel at time of intense fire

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Howell Fire Department says a pole barn that was destroyed in a Tuesday fire contained over 1,500 gallons of combustible fuels, including propane, oxygen, diesel, crude oil, and other flammable materials, when it caught fire shortly after noon.

See video from Chopper 7 below of the fire

Crews battle massive barn fire in Howell

The fire department says those fuels ignited as the flames spread, causing explosions, extreme heat, and the heavy black smoke that was visible for miles across Livingston County.

Once the fire escalated to three alarms, Howell received help from Brighton, Harland, Putnam, Fowlerville, Byron, Gaines, and Argentine fire departments, as well as Michigan State Police and DART. Howell crews needed to remain on the scene for an extended period after the fire was brought under control to use heavy equipment to reach hot spots.

Officials say crews from Brighton and Hamburg also handled the scene when another fire broke out following an incident involving multiple vehicles in the area of Lucy Road and Grand River.

In a Facebook post, the department issued "A sincere thank you to all departments, agencies, and support organizations who assisted. Your help was invaluable in bringing this large incident under control."

They also said, "This marks our fourth fire in just three days — a demanding stretch for our department and our neighboring agencies. The cooperation and teamwork shown by all involved highlight the strength of our mutual aid system and the dedication of every firefighter and first responder on scene."