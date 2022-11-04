VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video.

It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road.

In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.

The video then shows the deer running through the aisles, before employees and a customer were able to nudge it back out the door.

It can then be seen running away into the parking lot.

