VIDEO: Detroit Lions fans break another decibel record at Ford Field on Sunday

For the second straight week, Detroit Lions fans have broken the decibel record at Ford Field during the Lions playoff game.

On Sunday, the Lions said the noise hit 134.3 decibels during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit ended up winning the game 31-23 and advanced to the NFC Championship.

During the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, fans hit 133.6 decibels. According to Purdue University, 130 decibels is the the noise of a "military jet aircraft take-off from aircraft carrier with afterburner at 50 feet."