VIDEO: Detroit police searching for stolen vehicle tied to shooting that injured 2 kids

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that they say is tied to a drive-by shooing that left two young children injured on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting happened Thursday around 6:20 a.m. on Arcola Avenue near Eldon Street, which is near Lynch Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

Detroit Police Department

Investigators said two people got out of two stolen vehicles, fired shots into a home and injured a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy who were asleep. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Detroit police released video and a photo of a stolen truck wanted in connection to the shooting. It’s a black 2021 Ram.

Watch video police shared below:

Video: Detroit police searching for stolen vehicle connected to shooting that hurt 2 kids

A second truck tied to the shooting, a grey 2022 Ram TRX, has been recovered, police said.

Police are searching for two suspects.

"Just really, really tragic, senseless act happened in this block," Detroit Police Assistance Chief Eric Ewing said Thursday. "We need to come together in this city... any time any child or any person gets shot in the city of Detroit, it's one too many individuals."

Watch our coverage from the day of the shooting below:

'Just really, really tragic.' 2 kids injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Anyone with information is asked to call the 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP if you would like to remain anonymous.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that helps the case.

