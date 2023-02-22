VIDEO: Detroit police searching for suspect who set fire to a home on Fleming Street

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the community regarding an arson that took place on February 13 at the 18500 block of Fleming.

According to police, the suspect was seen walking up to a residence with a gas can in hand. He then poured the gas on the front of a home before lighting it and fleeing the scene.

Police say no one was home during the incident, but the fire did cause damage to the front of the residence.

The suspect is described as a male who was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about the suspect or the crime please call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at 313-596-2940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.