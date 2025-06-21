DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are searching for a driver who crashed into several vehicles in Dearborn Heights, totaling some.

The incident happened Friday just before 2 a.m. on Kingsbury Street.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

VIDEO: Driver crashes into multiple cars in Dearborn Heights, causes significant damage

Surveillance footage from multiple homes and angles captures the initial crash.

As a silver Toyota flew down flew down the street and left the scene after leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Watch surveillance and damage video below:

Video: Driver crashes into cars in Dearborn Heights, leaves significant damage

“We thought it was a tree that fell down,” said Ali Almalki, who had three of his cars damaged.

The multi-car crash just about woke up the entire neighborhood.

“When we walked outside, we saw smoke everywhere,” Almalki said.

Dearborn Heights police say the driver hit five parked cars.

“I had to call off work today because I couldn’t make it. Same things, siblings couldn’t really do anything either. They basically had to stay over. Everybody used to have a car in our house. Now, we’re only stuck to one car,” Almalki said.

One of those vehicles landed in the Bleik family’s front yard.

“I called the cops,” Omar Bleik said

Bleik’s father, Rabih, ran outside.

“He saw the person that was driving crawling out there car,” Bleik said.

Rabih Bleik says he tried to see if the guy needed help.

“I saw him (leave), running from here to this street and go left,” Rabih Bleik said.

Dearborn Heights police say they aren’t sure if alcohol was involved since no one was apprehended.

“We found his phone. The cops confiscated it. So hopefully, he gets found,” Almalki said.

Almalki said the incident left him feeling stressed.

“We’re just waiting on police reports and see what happens and go from there,” Almalki said.

If you have any information about the suspect or this case in general, call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-6770.