DETROIT (WXYZ) — Chopper 7 is over the scene of a suspected house explosion in Detroit on Monday afternoon.

The scene is near the 16000 block of Sussex.

WATCH LIVE VIDEO FROM CHOPPER 7 HERE

From the video, it appears there is a large field of debris around the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.