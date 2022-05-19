VIDEO: Inside the new 'Immersive Van Gogh Detroit' experience

(WXYZ) — The Immersive Van Gogh experience has officially kicked off in Detroit after months of delays.

Designed by Massimiliano Siccardi with a soundtrack from Luca Longobardi, the immersive digital art experience allows people to set inside the landscapes and paintings of Vincent van Gogh.

The experience was seen by more than 2 million visitors in Paris and also featured on Netflix's show "Emily in Paris."

It includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

There is more than 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections and allows you to wander through the moving images that highlight the brushstrokes, detail and color.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.detroitvangogh.com/