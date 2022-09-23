VIDEO: Inside the new JoJo's Shake Bar in Detroit, opening Saturday

(WXYZ) — The all-new JoJo's Shake Bar will open in The District Detroit on Saturday, right across the street from Comerica Park.
This is the first location outside of the Chicago area for JoJo's Shake Bar, which is known for serving up giant shakes, great food, and specialty cocktails.
In the video above, you'll get a look at some of the shakes, and check out some of the highlights from the menu below.
Biggie Shakes (add alcohol for $6)
Wonder Years – Blueberry shake, candy marshmallow, gummy candy ribbon, and cotton candy
Three's Company – Strawberry banana shake, nutty donut hole, chocolate cone, and sugar cookie
Gold Digger – Caramel toffee shake, toffee donut hole, gold star marshmallow, toffee pretzel, and macadamia nut cookie
Girl Scout – Andes mint chocolate shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s'mores, and double chocolate cookie
Rocky Iv – Banana Reese's pieces shake, toffee marshmallow, white chocolate boxing glove, and peanut butter cookie
Chocolate Nirvana – Chocolate Oreo shake, double chocolate donut hole, double chocolate marshmallow, and chocolate chip cookie
Nada-Milkshake – Banana Oreo vegan shake, sugar cone, Oreos, peanut butter, and cowboy cookie
Cocktails
Cotton Candy Martini – Absolut vanilla, heavy cream coconut, cotton candy
Smokin' Hot Blonde – Mezcal, passion fruit smoking cinnamon, firewater bitters amarena cherry, lime
Snacks
JoJo's Fries – Shredded mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream
Onion Ring Tower with Chipotle ranch
Sandwiches
Honey Fried Chicken – Chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, spicy honey, spicy mayo, brioche bun
Loaded Grilled Cheese – Five cheese blends, bacon, roasted tomato, and challah
Triple Dog Dare You – Three mini Chicago style hot dogs, onion, tomato, relish, pickle, sport pepper, celery salt, mustard
Salads
The Italian Stallion - Iceberg, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olive, pickled red onion, tomato, croutons, creamy Italian dressing
Supper
Baked Man 'N' Cheese - Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend, herb & Parmesan breadcrumbs.
Meat & Potatoes – Braised brisket, country mashed potatoes, cipollini onion, roasted vegetables, chimichurri
Brunch
Smoked Brisket Hash – Brisket hash browns, bell pepper, onion, chives, fried egg, Cheddar cheese
Chilaquiles – Corn tortilla chips, salsa Verde, chicken, pickled red onion, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro, fried egg, and avocado
Pancake House Shot – Jameson, butterscotch, orange juice, bacon