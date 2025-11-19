VIDEO: Large alligator taken from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A large alligator was removed from a home on Detroit's west side on Tuesday after the home's owner called for help.

Mark Rosenthal with Animal Magic used a little magic to avoid being bitten as he handled the alligator with his bare hands.

Rosenthal said he believed the gator had been living in an aquarium in the home for at least the past six years.

