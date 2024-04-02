VIDEO: Livonia police seize 41 kilos of meth, $150K and more after months-long investigation

(WXYZ) — Livonia police say they have seized more than 90 pounds of fentanyl, 100,000 pills and much more after three raids at locations in Detroit and Clinton Township.

According to Livonia Police Captain Greg Yon, their investigation started when an officer pulled over a suspect in September 2023, and the investigation ended with the raids at homes in Clinton Township and Detroit, and a gas station in Detroit, on March 28.

In all, police say they seized:



41 1/2 kilograms of fetanyl

Two 1/2 kilos of meth

One kilogram of cocaine

Approximately $150,000 in U.S. currency

Approximately 100,000 pills laced with fentanyl

Various weapons

See video of the drugs, money, guns and more seized below

Livonia police seize drugs, guns, cash and more

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says that the suspect who was originally pulled over became a cooperating individual (CI) and said that the informant told them about a subject known as "Blue" who was involved in the sale and distribution of heroin.

"Blue" was later identified as Barry Willis, who was charged with distribution of controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

In late February, the officer directed the CI to inquire about purchasing heroin, and a criminal complaint said Willis agreed to supply the CI with heroin and a meeting was set.

Livonia police intelligence bureau members established surveillance during the meeting, and then followed Willis back to a home on Littlefield in Detroit.

The officer then met the CI after the meeting and turned over the suspected heroin. A second meeting in March was established, according to the complaint, and then more surveillance was conducted.

On March 28, Livonia police, Clinton Township police and the DEA conducted searches on the homes and the gas station. At the Clinton Township house, police seized $133,242 of suspected drug sale proceesd, ten watches, a handgun and one gold chain.

At the home in Detroit, police seized 2.6 kilos of cocaine, 41 kilos of fentanyl, a large pill press, a small pill press, a narcotics press, packaging materials and $18,000. At the gas station, according to the complaint, they seized a handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.