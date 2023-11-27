VIDEO: Local 12-year-old steals forklift, leads police on chase

Ann Arbor police say a 12-year-old is in custody after stealing a forklift from a middle school and leading police on a chase for more than an hour.

Police received a report of the child attempting to steal the forklift from Forsyth Middle School around 6:45 p.m. Officers located the stolen vehicle driving south on Brooks St. near Pearl St. about three minutes later.

Multiple officers initiated a pursuit of the forklift at speeds of 15-20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

During the chase, police said the stolen forklift traveled through the Georgetown Blvd. neighborhood, hitting about 10 parked vehicles.

At 7:18 p.m., police terminated the pursuit when it went across the M-14 bridge on Nixon Rd. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office deputies picked up the pursuit until the driver stopped around 7:53 p.m. in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Rd.

The boy was identified as a 12-year-old from Ann Arbor and was taken into custody and lodged at the juvenile detention center.

The vehicle was unlocked with a key hidden inside, and it can weigh up to 35,000 pounds.