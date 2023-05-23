VIDEO: Local cowboy ropes a 1200-pound steer on I-75

(WXYZ) — A steer named Lester has been on the loose for six weeks! But his two-month vacation came to an exciting end over the weekend when Lester was lassoed by Ricky Littlejohn.

"They called me and were like, 'Hey, is there any way you can help?' And I was a little nervous about going because it's super dangerous to be on the highway and whatnot," Littlejohn said.

But thankfully, the professional cow catcher and his crew were up for the challenge. Together, they were able to successfully steer the 1200-pound steer before it, or any drivers were hurt.

"As he was fighting, I put another rope on it and kinda worked as a team after that," Trina Resendez with RJL Cow Catching said.

"I've never seen anything like this happen before and it was just really cool to be a part of," Austin Collier added.

The chase was captured on a Michigan State Trooper's dash cam video and has garnered some fans for Michigan’s own cowboy.

"Oh yeah, it's been crazy," Ricky Littlejohn said. "My phone has been nonstop. All the Yellowstone comments and all sorts of stuff. They put music behind the video and everything. It's been pretty entertaining."