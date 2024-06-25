VIDEO: Macomb County deputies rescue four boaters on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four boaters were rescued from their capsized boat in Lake St. Clair by deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office last week.

The department posted video of the rescue to social media on Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH: Macomb County police officers rescue four boaters on Lake St. Clair

The rescue happened on Sunday, June 23, as first responders with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office Marine Division were sent to Lake St. Clair, about a mile east of the mouth of the Clinton River, for an overturned boat. Police found four people wearing life jackets, holding onto the boat in the water.

The deputies were able to rescue all four boaters safely. The boaters told police they planned to spend the day fishing, but the water became choppy and their boat eventually flooded before flipping over.

“This group of boaters made the best decision possible when they chose to wear life jackets on their outing,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a media release on the incident. “I sincerely appreciate the efforts of our Marine Division rescuing these individuals and ensuring they made it safely back to shore.”

If you would like to perform a virtual vessel safety check on your boat to make sure it is water ready, you can learn more from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary at this link.