VIDEO: Man smashes windows of multiple Southwest Detroit businesses with bricks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for a man who threw objects including bricks at local businesses down a stretch of Michigan Avenue in Southwest Detroit. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

On March 16 around 1:30 a.m., a male suspect walked between Martin and Gilbert Streets along Michigan Avenue and threw objects at multiple businesses, shattering their windows.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 years old and 35 years old and have a medium build with a black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black security guard jacket, blue jeans that were cuffed on the bottom and dark shoes.

One of the businesses hit is computer repair shop and technology hub All About Technology. Last December, they were also robbed of around $10,000 worth of merchandise.

“All of our Apple products are gone, two TVs, 10 computers, all our Fire Sticks," employee Garrick Smith said about the missing merchandise. “They put a big hole in this wall and they broke our door and now, we have to put on locks to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Smith says the theft was devastating for the small, local company and the windows being maliciously broken just over a week ago was another punch to the gut.

All About Technology Suspect throwing a brick through the front window of All About Technology

“It was devastating... we can’t get a break," Smith said.

The Dairy Queen near Michigan Avenue and Livernois had most of their windows broken as well. Walter Hysolli is the manager of the business next door, Mondry Hardware, and says he's heartbroken to see these businesses get hit.

“I feel bad for anybody’s that’s got to go through something like that," he said. "Business isn’t great right now as it is and then you got to put up with something like this."

While all the business owners are left picking up the pieces and fixing up their windows, they say this will not deter them from doing business in the community they love.

“All of us were born and raised in this neighborhood, so you’re not going to get us to go," Hysolli said.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information, call the Detroit Police Department’s 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.