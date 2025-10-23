VIDEO: Officials determine officer-involved shooting outside Roseville PD was 'justified'

(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said they have determined that the officer-involved shooting outside of the Roseville Police Department earlier this month was "justified."

Officials released surveillance video and body camera video that shows the suspect ram his Pontiac G5 into a patrol SUV with a police officer inside in the police department parking lot and then exit the vehicle holding a knife. You then hear officers telling the suspect to drop the knife multiple times before shots are fired.

Prior to the ramming, surveillance video shows the suspect almost go through a dry run, tapping the patrol SUV before three officers came outside to respond to a call and got inside their vehicles.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said two officers fired seven shots during the incident, six of which hit the suspect.

Officials say the suspect is still in critical condition and under guard by Macomb County Sheriff's deputies.

"After reviewing all the facts of the case, the videos, the sheriff's office has determined that the shooting was justified and conformed to state law and departmental procedures," said Sheriff Wickersham.

Sheriff Wickersham said the Roseville police officers acted courageously in the situation.

"They acted within their training, within their policies and procedures, and they all went home that night," he said at the press conference.

The sheriff said officials also spoke with the suspect's family.

"We did sit down with the family. They've seen the video. We've ascertained some information that the individual did have some mental health issues, but motive, why he did it, we haven't had an opportunity to talk to him. I think the family did indicate that he was a supporter of law enforcement," he said.

7 News Detroit spoke to the suspect's defense attorney William Barnwell. He says people should not rush to judgement.

"You might think well we see something on camera, it’s as clear as day, why have a trial. Everybody has rights under the law and there’s a number of defenses that could play out here," said Barnwell.

The sheriff said felony charges for the suspect have been authorized by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. The suspect has not yet been arraigned.

