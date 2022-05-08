Watch
VIDEO: Person arrested after scaling side of Renaissance Center on Sunday

Posted at 3:59 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 17:08:57-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a person they said scaled the Renaissance Center on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody and they are now speaking with the person to determine a motive.

Right now, police say they are still investigating and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Video from 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes above and below shows the person scaling the side of one of the side towers..

