VIDEO: Hail falls throughout metro Detroit as storm rolls through region

(WXYZ) — As storms roll through metro Detroit, people are reporting large hail falling in the area.

Local viewers have captured video and photos of ping pong sized hail throughout metro Detroit at 3:20 p.m.

One of the videos above shows what appears to be a funnel cloud captured near Flint by viewer Katie Doran.

The storms coming through this evening could be strong to severe. Check out the latest forecast here.

If you have photos or video of hail or storm damage, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

