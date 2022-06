BRIGHTON, MI (WXYZ) — Brighton City Police are investigating an attempted ATM theft at a Chase Bank on 9858 E Grand River Ave in Brighton.

Video shows three suspects dressed in black chaining the ATM to a stolen truck.

Once the truck is stopped, the three suspects exit the truck with crowbars to break into the machine.

They then attach the chain to the ATM and drive away.

The camera then cuts out due to the truck striking guide wires to a utility pole.