VIDEO: Police search for suspect who threw brick through Tesla window, set car on fire

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect they say threw a brick through the rear window of a Tesla at a parking garage last week before returning and setting the car on fire.

According to police, it happened on Sunday, March 3 around 1:15 p.m. at the parking garage in the 70 block of W. Alexandrine in Midtown Detroit.

The suspect reportedly threw a brick into the window, left the location, and then returned later. He poured an accelerant into the vehicle and set it on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-1596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

