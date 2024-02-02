VIDEO: Prosecutor cross-examines Jennifer Crumbley in Oxford High School shooting trial

(WXYZ) — On Friday morning, the Oakland County prosecutor's team cross-examined Jennifer Crumbley in her trial relating to the Oxford High School shooting.

Jennifer and her husband, James, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Friday's court hearing started with an argument by the prosecution that Jennifer lost attorney-client privilege due to testimony from her on Thursday. Jennifer testified that while she and her husband, James, were on the run from police, she was waiting for her attorney to tell her when to turn herself in.

The judge then took a sealed document with some text messages back into her chambers to review and court went to recess.

Around 10:15 a.m., court resumed and Jennifer took the stand for cross-examination, where prosecutors began digging into her affair with Brian Meloche, which was brought up in court a few days ago, and previous conversations with the shooter.

They also asked her about drawings found on the shooter's schoolwork, including the gun and the statement "the thoughts won't stop help me."

Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast led the cross-examination and also asked questions about the gun that was purchased before the shooting as a Christmas gift for the shooter.

Jennifer also said that she didn't take the shooter to see a counselor, noticing that he seemed depressed.

Eventually, Keast brought up the texts between the Crumbleys and their attorneys before their arrest in December 2021 that were the subject of the ruling earlier in the day by the judge. They also played recordings between Jennifer and her father.

Cross-examination ended just after 11 a.m., and her attorney, Shannon Smith, followed up with questions about those recordings and asked about people that she talked to.

After the cross-examination, the defense rested their case.