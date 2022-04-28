Video released after officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released bodycam and surveillance video after a man was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday morning in Roseville.

*Full press conference: WARNING: Graphic video of the fatal officer-involved shooting shown during the Macomb County Sheriff's Office press conference

The incident reportedly happened around 6:20 a.m. on Groesbeck Ave. just south of 12 Mile.

The sheriff's office, which is currently investigating the shooting, said the Roseville Police Department responded to a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a semi-truck. The driver of the Silverado reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the semi-truck head-on, according to witnesses.

According to officials, witnesses on scene said they went to check on the driver of the Silverado when they say the driver pulled out a knife. They reportedly backed away after noticing his wrists were cut and called police.

In a 911 call played during the Macomb County Sheriff's Office press conference Wednesday, the man was described as "distraught" by a witness.

When police did arrive on the scene, the sheriff's office said they found the driver in the road holding the knife with a 4-inch blade and when asked if he was OK, he replied that he was not. Officers reportedly commanded the driver to drop the knife, but he did not and starting moving toward an officer, the sheriff's office says. Officials say the officer fired his gun and knocked him to the ground. He then reportedly got up still holding the knife, and that's when the officer fired several more shots.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital and has been identified as 57-year-old Frank Robles of Roseville.

The sheriff's office says they believe nine shots were fired in total by one officer.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

Both responding officers have reportedly been placed on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash and incident is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.

