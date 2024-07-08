VIDEO: Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring excessive rain to metro Detroit this week

(WXYZ) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy rain to metro Detroit this week as the storm moves north.

According to the National Weather Service, all of Southeast Michigan is under a "slight risk" for excessive rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The storm made landfall about 110 miles south of Houston on Monday morning as a category 1 storm. It's current track (as of 12:30 p.m. Monday) has it moving northeast through Arkansas, southern Illinois, most of Indiana and then Southeast Michigan through Wednesday as a Tropical Depression.

Watch our latest forecast below

According to the National Weather Service, the location of the heaviest rainfall will be highly-dependent on the final track of Beryl, and it's too soon to highlight exact flooding potential given uncertainties with the track.

Rainfall totals of 1"-3" are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday night, according to the NWS.