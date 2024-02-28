VIDEO: Reports of damage in Grand Blanc after severe storms hit

(WXYZ) — After severe storms hit the area, we're hearing reports of damage in Grand Blanc.

Getting reports of damage in the Grand Blanc area. Radar didn’t look good #severeweather #miwx pic.twitter.com/bslTI9Gc5X — Mike Taylor (@MikeTaylorwx) February 28, 2024

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Grand Blanc area overnight. Meteorologist Mike Taylor says the tornado was "radar confirmed," but that the National Weather Service will likely do a survey later today.

Video of some of the damage can be seen in the player above. The video was taken near Dort Highway and Reid Road.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said no deaths or injuries have been reported.

Image courtesy the Grand Blanc Township Police Department

They are asking people to avoid the following areas:

* Dort Hwy & Reid Road

* Dort Hwy & Grand Blanc Road

( Grand Blanc Road is open )

* Dort Hwy & Gibson Road

* Reid Road & Porter Road

People are encouraged to call 911 if they need emergency assistance or spot hazards like downed wires, trees or debris in the road.

