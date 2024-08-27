VIDEO: See inside the first-ever Sheetz in Michigan, which opened Tuesday in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The first-ever Sheetz location in Michigan opened its doors to the public on Tuesday. It's located on Wick Rd. in Romulus.

Sheetz said the location is a one-stop shop for everything people need for a road trip. You can get snacks, fresh made-to-order food, gas, drinks, and more.

See inside the store in the video below

"This is a huge deal that we've been looking forward to for quite awhile," Nick Ruffner, the public relations manager for Sheetz, said on Monday.

Ruffner said it's a "stop that you can't say no to," and that Sheetz is the "ultimate one-stop shop."

The company was founded in Pennsylvania in 1952 and Michigan is the seventh state they operate in with more than 750 locations nationwide.

Hear more from Ruffner in the video below

Sheetz plans to open 50-60 stores in the state of Michigan over the next five to six years. The company President/CEO says it's a part of a $500 million investment.

Four new Sheetz locations are coming to the Metro Detroit area soon, the company announced this month.

According to the restaurant & convenience chain, the new locations will be at the following addresses:

