VIDEO: See the new three-story go-kart track coming to C.J. Barrymore's next year

A new three-story go-kart track is coming to C.J. Barrymore's in Clinton Township early next year and it's going to be crazy!

The Indy Skytrack as it will be called is currently under construction on one of the old go-kart tracks at the entertainment center.

According to David Dalpizzol, the GM at C.J. Barrymore's, the track is undergoing a total resurfacing, a new rail system, and the three-story vortex.

In all, the track will go more than 1,500 feet in all and you'll climb three stories over the vortex. It's a $2.5 million investment.

"The thrill of climbing that three stories and then plunging down should add some excitement to it," he said.

With the updates, C.J. Barrymore's said there will be more cars able to be out on the track.

"You're dropping pretty quickly in a small amount of space, so it should really add to the racing excitement," he said.

The track is also getting comparisons to Mario Kart.

It's the latest addition to C.J. Barrymore's to go along with their miniature golf, other go-kart tracks, drop towers, arcades, bumper boats, bumper cars, bowling and more.

The new track is expected to open in May 2024, however, if construction progresses quickly into the winter, they could open early in April.

This go-karting will be more family go-karting, and not so much the type of karting where you take classes and go 40 mph. The top speeds for these karts is expected to be between 18-20 mph.

You will have to be 58 inches tall to ride the go-karts, according to Dalpizzol.