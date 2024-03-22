Ann Arbor police say three people were injured after a vehicle lost control this week and flipped several times, doing cartwheels, through a gas station and into a parking lot.

See the crash below

Video shows car flipping multiple times after drunk driving crash in Ann Arbor

According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 16 in the area of Plymouth Rd. and Broadway.

The driver, a 19-year-old female, was believed to be going around 100 mph when it lost control and started flipping.

Police say a 20-year-old passenger suffered significant injuries in the crash and is in critical condition, but expected to survive. Another 19-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries, along with the drivers.

According to police, speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash.

"It also shows the importance of wearing your seatbelt. Seatbelts save lives and that was a very big reason all three occupants were able to survive this violent crash," police said.