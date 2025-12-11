(WXYZ) — Romulus police are reminding drivers about stopping for school buses after a student was nearly hit by a car that drove past a bus.

The video shows the student getting off the bus and then crossing in front. The bus driver then yells wait, and hits the horn as a car drives past, nearly hitting the student.

See the incident in the video below

Video shows car running bus stop sign, nearly hit student in Romulus

"Stopping for school buses is not optional—it’s the law. When a school bus displays its stop sign and flashing red lights, all drivers must come to a complete stop. These signals are in place to protect our children as they enter and exit the bus," police said in a statement.

The police department is working with the district to review the footage.

