Video shows police chase, crash & arrest of armed robbery suspect in Southfield

(WXYZ) — Southfield police released dashcam and bodycam video of a chase, crash and arrest of an armed robbery suspect from last week.

According to police, the suspect allegedly robbed a victim at the Heights of Southfield apartments on Lahser where he approached the victim, told him to take off his clothes and put the items on the ground.

Then, the suspect took his belt, $20 in cash and the keyfob to the victim's car, which the suspect then fled in.

Police say the suspect then went to a Dunkin' Donuts on Telegraph and placed an order. When the clerk opened the drawer, he pulled out a gun and demanded all the money.

About an hour later, police saw the vehicle and begin chasing it. He fled at a high rate of speed, and officers tried to use a pit maneuver but the suspect got out of it.

The pursuit continued into Detroit where officers were able to crash into the vehicle and then arrest the suspect. Speeds were in excess of 100 mph, police say.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect wearing the same clothing he was arrested in, and inside the car they found a gun and several hundred dollars worth of cash and the victim's clothing.

The suspect was charged with fleeing and eluding, two counts of armed robbery, one count of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $500,000 bond.