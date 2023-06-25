Video shows tree down on Dearborn High School after storms roll through area
Posted at 7:44 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 20:53:09-04
(WXYZ) — Video from TCD Dearborn on Instagramshows a tree down on Dearborn High School after storms rolled through the area.
There were severe weather warnings and watches in effect for Southeastern Michigan Sunday evening.
More video showed trees down in other locations around Dearborn.
