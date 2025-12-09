VIDEO: Sterling Heights first responders save woman from burning car

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — First responders and bystanders were able to save a woman from a burning vehicle in Sterling Heights on Monday evening, according to the Sterling Heights Police Department. The department released body camera video of the rescue.

Officers responded to reports of a serious injury crash near 18 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue around 6:30 p.m. last night, discovering the elderly female driver trapped inside.

We're told that Officers Devon Leonard, John-Mark Branch, Kevin Archer, Andre Basin, and Sgt. Justin King were able to pull her from the vehicle and carry her to safety. Officers proceeded to apply a tourniquet, stabilizing her until the Sterling Heights Fire Department arrived. Fire officials were able to transport her to a hospital, where she was treated for a sever compound leg fracture and significant bleeding.

“Last night’s response exemplifies the very best of our police officers,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield in a statement on the incident. “These officers ran toward a burning vehicle without hesitation because someone’s life depended on it. Their bravery, skill, and teamwork, along with the critical help from bystanders and our fire department partners, made the difference between life and death. We are incredibly proud of them.”