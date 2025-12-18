VIDEO: Sterling Heights police officer saves 1-year-old who was not breathing

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights police officer sprang into action earlier this week, saving the life of a 1-year-old boy who wasn't breathing for a brief period of time.

Authorities tell us a 911 call came reporting that a 1-year-old child was not breathing at a home in the 8400 block of 18 Mile Road.

Officer Matt Virgadamo, an Evidence Technician, got to the scene three minutes later. He calmly took the baby and saw that the baby was choking, administering back blows.

Moments later, the child spit up liquid and began breathing again. Sterling Heights Firefighters arrived shortly after and started providing more medical care.

The baby's mother said that he had been ill, and was lying on the couch when he suddenly started breathing. He was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Other officers arrived to the scene and stayed there until the child's father arrived, making sure the family felt supported.

"Officer Virgadamo’s response represents policing at its very best," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield in a press release. "His ability to arrive quickly, remain composed, and immediately take lifesaving action quite literally made the differencen between life and death for this child. We are incredibly proud of his professionalism, training, and dedication to serving this community.”