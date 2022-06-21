(WXYZ) — A man who was stopped by police for recklessly driving a 4-wheeler on Gratiot pulled a gun on officers during a traffic stop on June 15, Eastpointe police say.

Eastpointe police released body and dash cam video capturing the incident. They say 28-year-old Deaz Fitzgerald Titus reached for his weapon following the stop and an officer attempted to restrain him. When the suspect pulled away and ran, bodycam video shows another officer deploy a taser, which appeared to cause him to fall to the ground. When he got up to run, another taser appeared to be deployed. It was when the suspect was down on the ground again that video shows him pull out a pistol.

Bodycam video of traffic stop in Eastpointe

In the video, you can see officers take cover as the suspect then gets up and runs into a residential area.

Police say officers did not fire their guns because of the amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic around Gratiot. Titus was reportedly later found hiding in the garage and taken into custody.

Police say he was arraigned on June 16 on six counts: assaulting a police officer/resisting/obstructing, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), breaking and entering, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and carrying a concealed weapon.

