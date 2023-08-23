Video tour: Come inside Detroit's new Godfrey Hotel in Corktown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The new Godfrey Hotel Detroit in the Corktown neighborhood is now accepting reservations for guests to start staying this week.

The Godfrey Hotel, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, is described as “a 227-room luxury lifestyle hotel.” It’s located on Michigan Avenue between Trumbull and Eighth Street.

Guests can start staying on Thursday, the hotel says.

The Godfrey Hotel Detroit A room at The Godfrey Hotel Detroit.

“Over the past two years, our team has been hard at work building a property that shows off the best of what the city of Detroit has to offer, and we are excited to start accepting reservations,” The Godfrey Hotel Detroit general manager Aaron Black said in a statement.

The hotel has an indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge bar called I/O, another bar in the lobby and a restaurant called Hamilton by Samy Eid.

It also features a 5,000-square-foot ballroom, four meeting spaces, in-room dining, a fitness center, five room options including pet-friendly options and valet parking. The hotel has digital check-in.

You can book a reservation by visiting The Godfrey Hotel Detroit’s website or by calling 313-385-0000.

Take a tour of the new hotel in the video player above.